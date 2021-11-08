Chuck Todd Sucks At His Job -- Part Infinity

Articles

In 2018, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd proclaimed that he wasn't going to give climate change deniers airtime. This Sunday, a Republican who banned the use of the term "climate change" was welcomed as a guest on Todd's show.

Former Florida Governor and now Senator Rick Scott was welcomed with open arms, despite Scott's record as a climate change denier as this report from The Guardian discussed:

Scott was a strong supporter of Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. He was also reported to have banned the phrases “global warming” and “climate change” from state documents, websites and even office discussions, an allegation he has repeatedly denied. In 2017, he approved Florida’s so-called “anti-science law”, which critics say was aimed at allowing legal challenges to the teaching of the realities of climate change and global warming in the state’s classrooms. But to opponents such as Jackalone, it’s what Scott has not done that has caused lasting damage. read more

