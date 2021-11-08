AOC On Build Back Better: Climate Demands The Second Bill

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 20:23 Hits: 2

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York warned Sunday that if congressional Democrats ultimately fail to approve the Build Back Better Act after passing a limited—and deeply flawed—bipartisan infrastructure bill, the U.S. will be at risk of throwing away its "biggest chance to combat climate change."

The New York Democrat characterized the Build Back Better (BBB) reconciliation package—a roughly $1.8 trillion bill containing a range of climate and safety-net investments—and the $550 billion infrastructure measure (BIF) as "interlocking policy" rather than two separate pieces of legislation, stressing that the potential benefits of the latter will only be realized if the former becomes law.

"BIF's climate benefits only unlock if BBB passes," Ocasio-Cortez argued. "If BBB is gutted/dies, we may have just locked in U.S. emissions."

