Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 10:06 Hits: 2

Vice President Harris heads to France, a trip where she will have face time with more than two dozen world leaders, and a chance to build up her track record on international diplomacy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/08/1053442982/harris-will-be-the-top-u-s-official-at-a-large-gathering-of-world-leaders-in-fra