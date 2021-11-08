Book: Loser Trump Threatened To Start Own Party To Punish GOP

Articles

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl's new book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” shares the news that should surprise no one, via ABC.com: In an angry conversation on his final day as president, Donald Trump told the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee he was leaving the GOP and creating his own political party -- and that he didn't care if the move would destroy the Republican Party, according to a new book by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. [...] Trump's attitude was that if he had lost, he wanted everybody around him to lose as well, Karl writes. According to a source who witnessed the conversation, Trump was talking as if he viewed the destruction of the Republican Party as a punishment to those party leaders who had betrayed him -- including those few who voted to impeach him and the much larger group he believed didn't fight hard enough to overturn the election in his favor. The Biggest Loser only backed down when Ronna Romney McDaniel threatened to stop paying his legal bills -- and take away his email list. They know where to hit him, right? Trump has got to be living off those email donations: According to the book, "McDaniel and her leadership team made it clear that if Trump left, the party would immediately stop paying legal bills incurred during post-election challenges."

