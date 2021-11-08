Mark Robinson Wants To Ban Books In NC Schools

Articles

Monday, 08 November 2021

NC Lt Gov., Mark Robinson is once again targeting the LGBTQ community at large by demanding certain books be banned from schools. Recently the Christian Nationalist bastard described gays as "filth" and thanked GOD for manufacturing AR-15's. YIKES— NC LT. GOVERNOR @markrobinsonNC: “Tell our enemies on the other side of the aisle that want to drag ???????? down into a socialist hellhole you’ll have to run past me choking on my own blood — Christian patriots will own and rule this nation." ????pic.twitter.com/uULfg40k7V — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 1, 2021 These are the people holding water for the GOP and it's disgusting. Robinson joined the Real America's Voice extreme right-wing network to spew his hate. "I'm not sure why anyone would think this is a good idea to present to our children," Robinson said. Robinson is discussing certain books he claims he's found in schools.

