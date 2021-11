Articles

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus (moderates), on Sunday maintained that he still wants to see an official cost estimate from the Congressional Budget Office before committing to support the Build Back Better package, days after the House passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

