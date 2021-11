Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 09:35 Hits: 4

Democrats are ramping up their discussions about changing the Senate's rules amid growing frustration about the inability to move voting rights legislation.  After months of trying to give space for bipartisan discussions on election...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/580189-democrats-ramp-up-filibuster-talks-after-voting-rights-setback