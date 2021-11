Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 13:03 Hits: 3

Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with Phillip Atiba Goff, CEO of the Center for Policing Equity, about the different police reform initiatives on ballots in cities across the country this week.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/07/1053326386/local-elections-yield-mix-results-on-police-reform