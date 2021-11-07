MAGA Cultists Attack Big Bird For Promoting Vaccinations

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 16:25 Hits: 6

Sen. Ted Cruz and others on the right went after Big Bird for promoting "propaganda" after the Sesame Street character received the COVID-19 vaccine. "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," the account under Big Bird's name wrote on Twitter, which has 217,000 followers. I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021 "Ms. @EricaRHill even said I've been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!" Big Bird said, referring to CNN journalist Erica Hill.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/right-wing-attacks-big-bird-promoting