Liz Cheney Brands Tucker Carlson 'Un-American' In Fox News Interview

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) appeared on Fox News over the weekend, where she ripped Fox News host Tucker Carlson for spreading "un-American" conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In an interview that aired on Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace noted that some personalities (like Carlson) have alleged that the attack was a "false flag" operation by the U.S. government. Cheney pointed out that there was no truth to the conspiracy theories. "You know, it's the same kind of thing that you hear from people who say that 9/11 was an inside job," the Republican lawmaker said. "It's un-American to be spreading those kinds of lies and they are lies. And we have an obligation that goes beyond partisanship, an obligation that we share -- Democrats and Republicans together -- to make sure that we understand every single piece of the facts about what happened that day and to make sure the people who did are held accountable." "And to call it a false-flag operation, to spread those kinds of lies is really dangerous," she added.

