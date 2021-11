Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 21:14 Hits: 0

A bipartisan group of senators are moving to insert a provision into the upcoming annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would give certain critical infrastructure groups 72 hours to report major cyber incidents to the government.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/580330-senators-move-to-include-72-hour-timeline-for-cyber-incident-reporting