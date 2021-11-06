Capitol Rioter Posted Cache Of Explosives When He Listed His Home On Zillow

Articles

Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021

Jeremy Brown, one-time congressional candidate, was illegally stockpiling explosives prior to being jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump siege. A picture of his office in a sales listing for his house on Zillow showed firearms and explosive devices. The FBI also found 8000 rounds of ammunition, numerous guns, hand grenades, and 'flash bangs'. Oops. Oh, and the former Green Beret, turned congressional candidate (Republican, of course), turned Oath Keeper, remains jailed after a judge in October ruled he was a danger to the community. Jeez, ya think so? Source: Daily Beast

