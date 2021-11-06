The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden And Democrats Deliver Huge Infrastructure Win

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

*The above video is a compilation of the beginning and end of Biden's speech to reporters.* Pres. Joe Biden and the Democrats have a lot to celebrate this week, with last night's House of Representatives passage of his Bipartisan Infrastructure bill. He greeted the press this morning with smiles and a wry, "Infrastructure Week! I'm so happy to say that..." Indeed! As he should be. Many journalists and politicians are pointing out that Biden's accomplished in a mere nine months what The Former Guy promised (yet didn't lift a finger to actually do) in four years: passing legislation which meaningfully invests in the physical health of this nation. According to The White House, the bill will:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/biden-infrastructure-week

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version