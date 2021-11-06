Fox Threatens Primaries For GOP Reps Who Voted For Infrastructure Bill

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 18:21 Hits: 3

Last night, the House passed Biden's infrastructure bill with the help of 13 Republicans as negotiations continue on the human infrastructure bill: The House on Friday passed the biggest U.S. infrastructure package in decades, marking a victory for President Joe Biden and unleashing $550 billion of fresh spending on roads, bridges, public transit and other projects in coming years. The vote was 228-206 and sends the legislation to Biden for his signature. Thirteen Republicans supported the bill and six Democrats voted against it, a sign of the intra-party strains that nearly derailed the legislation. It would not have passed without GOP votes. Passage capped a day in which Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to deal with a last-minute standoff between party progressives and moderates that took hours of intense negotiations and the president’s intervention to resolve. The president, in a statement early Saturday, called the bill’s passage “a monumental step forward as a nation.” Pelosi and Biden, however, were unable to land a House vote at the same time on a more than $1.75 trillion tax and spending package that makes up much of the rest of Biden’s domestic agenda. The House instead approved a procedural measure teeing up a vote after lawmakers return from next week’s break and the Congressional Budget Office delivers a cost analysis.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/fox-threatens-gop-reps-infrastructure-bill