White Nationalist Richard Spencer Destroyed At ‘Unite The Right’ Trial

Published on Friday, 05 November 2021

Spencer is one of 24 white supremacist organizers of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville being sued under the Ku Klux Klan Act for damages and to bankrupt and dismantle the white supremacists’ organizations, BuzzFeed News reported. According to BuzzFeed, Spencer “strode confidently” to the witness stand Thursday morning but by lunchtime became “frazzled and irritated” as plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Bloch, “stripped away the polished veneer that Spencer, whom the Southern Poverty Law Center has called 'a kind of professional racist in khakis,' typically presents." Raw Story has a good rundown of the series of unfortunate events for Spencer. For starters, there was the audio of Spencer’s tirade after learning about counter-protester Heather Heyer’s death (a car driven by one of Spencer’s cohorts deliberately drove into a crowd and killed her):

