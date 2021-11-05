The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

What’s Happening Today

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Good rundown on where today’s expected House votes fit into the overall legislative picture: Chad knows his stuff. Where it gets interesting is down around 12) in the thread. Short version is whatever version of the reconciliation bill passes the House today will get altered in the Senate and have to come back to the House, where it will likely get shoved down the throats of Dem members. That will happen in late November or early December. House members are used to getting dictated to by the Senate. Doesn’t mean the Senate version won’t pass the House. Just means there’s a long way to go even if Pelosi gets all her votes lined up today.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/XJd9JZbJazc/house-votes-on-bbb-and-bif

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version