Rudy's Testimony In Lawsuit Could Leave Fox In Deep Doo-Doo

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 12:56 Hits: 8

As you probably know, the Smartmatic voting machine company has filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro, as well as Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell. Dominion Voting Systems has sued Fox News for $1.6 billion, saying they claimed Dominion rigged the 2020 election. CNN looks at Rudy Giuliani's deposition, and it ain't pretty. John Berman introduced the recorded deposition. "The former mayor of New York City, the former president's lawyer, deposed in a defamation case with Dominion voting systems and other voting systems. I want to play the former mayor here. Let's see it," he said. GIULIANI: We had a report that the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic, somewhere in the mid-teens, 20, 13, 14, after, went down to Venezuela for a get to know meeting with Maduro so they could demonstrate to Maduro the kind of vote fixing they did for -- for Chavez. ATTORNEY: You said the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic. GIULIANI: Yes. That's what I was told. Before the press conference, I was told about it. Sometimes I go and look myself when stuff comes up. This time I didn't have the time to do it. It's not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that's given to me. Otherwise, you're never going to write a story and you're never going to come to a conclusion.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/rudys-testimony-lawsuit-could-leave-fox