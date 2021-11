Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 09:02 Hits: 4

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic strategist Dan Sena about the implications for Democrats after Tuesday's election losses, and the close victory in New Jersey's gubernatorial race.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/04/1052248851/democrats-will-have-to-deal-with-the-fallout-from-tuesdays-elections