Josh Mandel Spews Delusional Rant About Jenna Ellis In Bizarro Speech

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 11:58 Hits: 3

Josh Mandel, an absolute embarrassment to us Jews, can I just say, went on a delusional rant in praise of legal fraudster and electoral punchline Jenna Ellis. This, without the slightest hint of shame, at the laughably titled "Election Integrity Rally" on Tuesday. Speaking to a crowd of, oooh, dozens of people, Mandel extolled Ellis thusly: And my friend, Jenna Ellis, who's a constitutional scholar, who's a constitutional expert, who's a subject matter expertise in religious liberty, she said, 'I'll take this case.' And she represented Pastor MacArthur, and the church, and men and women of faith everywhere. And you know what they did? They beat the state of California. Big cheers in the audience! YES! She helped churches preserve their god-given right to kill people by spreading COVID, with this absolutely batsh*t argument: "If public safety always outweighed liberty, then we’d never have liberty!" Thank the heavens for our 6-3 Supreme Court who upheld the right of religious people to spread disease to the vulnerable! Mandel went on, "Now, Jenna, she's a fighter. Because in addition to representing pastors and Christian activists around the country, she was also president Trump's lead election attorney on all these election issues!" This elicited a considerably weaker round of applause.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/josh-mandel-jenna-ellis