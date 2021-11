Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021

The EU has long been the dominant player in Bosnia and Herzegovina, however its policy toward the country and the Western Balkans more broadly is failing. A recent vote in the UN Security Council has destroyed what was left of the union's credibility.

