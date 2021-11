Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) announced on Thursday that he supports nixing the filibuster on voting rights legislation, marking the latest Senate Democrat to back changing the upper chamber's rules. “I do not come to this decision lightly, but...

