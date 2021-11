Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 08:20 Hits: 8

The panel will explore how each of these countries views its role in the region, its strategic ambitions, and how interactions among these regional and international actors-not to say with the United States-might affect regional stability.

Read more https://carnegie-mec.org/publications/85622?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss