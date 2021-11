Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 21:01 Hits: 8

The blame game played out on Capitol Hill with Democratic moderates and progressives conveying different messages from Tuesday's electoral losses.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/03/1051905163/election-losses-spook-democrats-dems-blew-the-timing-on-infrastructure