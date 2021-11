Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 17:38 Hits: 6

There were major shifts in key counties in both states and with key voting groups in Virginia, according to exit polls. Here's what the numbers tell us about where GOP support came from.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/03/1051974843/why-republicans-did-well-in-the-virginia-and-new-jersey-elections