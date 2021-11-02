Texas Woman Arrested After Pointing Gun At 7-year-old For Trick-or-treating

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021

Monica Ann Bradford was apprehended and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. And yes, the gun was loaded. Source: Fox9, Austin BUDA, Texas - A Buda woman was arrested after authorities say she pulled a gun on a young child who was trick-or-treating outside her home on Quarter Avenue. Hays County deputies say 35-year-old Monica Bradford pointed the weapon at a 7-year-old on Halloween night. "I was in shock. It’s Halloween, there are kids everywhere, how can somebody just come out with a weapon and scare these kids," said neighbor Connie Medina. Neighbors tell FOX 7 Austin that Bradford had her front light on, that it looked like her house was open for trick or treaters, and we’re told the father and his kids were at the end of Bradford’s driveway when things quickly escalated. Thankfully the child was not hurt, as police quickly rushed into this normally quiet neighborhood. Texas woman arrested for brandishing loaded gun at 7-year-old trick-or-treaterhttps://t.co/Iv8KTBT5b1 — Raw Story (@RawStory) November 2, 2021

