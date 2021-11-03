Lesson From VA: Dems Need To Develop Rapid Response Muscles

Articles

Greg Sargent writes this about the Virginia governor's race: For months, [Glenn] Youngkin and his allies have pumped ... raw right-wing sewage directly into the minds of the GOP base, behind the backs of moderate swing voters, via a right-wing media network that has no rival on the Democratic side. Democrats will have to reckon with this. Whether Democrat Terry McAuliffe wins or loses — it will be very close either way — this race highlights this lopsided communications imbalance with unique clarity. ... Youngkin and his allies have transmitted some of their most visceral and hallucinogenic versions of the anti-CRT demagoguery straight to the base via right-wing media. ... In contrast to countless Fox segments on [critical race theory], Democrats rely on more conventional news outlets to reach their voters. “One of the strategic advantages that Republicans have is they’re able to feed their base propaganda and misinformation directly through their news outlets,” David Turner, senior strategist at the Democratic Governors Association, told me. But if this is a close race, after Joe Biden won the state by 10 points, that means there are clearly Biden-Youngkin voters. Are they all watching Fox? I doubt it. So the Fox propaganda isn't just reaching the base -- it's leaching out into the conversation among swing voters.

