Phil Murphy WINS In New Jersey!

Good news. Phil Murphy has been re-elected Governor of New Jersey. The cable news networks should note that Cook's Political Report's Dave Wasserman has replaced them as the gold standard for election results. "I've seen enough" from Dave seals the deal. I've seen enough: Gov. Phil Murphy (D) defeats Jack Ciattarelli (R) in the New Jersey governor's race. #NJGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 3, 2021 And this is historic. Murphy is the first governor in The Garden State to be re-elected since 1977. Last time a D was re-elected Gov in NJ, You Light Up My Life was the number one song. Star Wars was in theaters. — Rick Kronbyrd (@RickySKron) November 3, 2021 True to form, there are Republicans on Twitter questioning the results.

