Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 11:41 Hits: 8

NPR's Noel King speaks to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the U.S. climate goals announced at the COP26 conference. She's been asking bankers and asset managers to act on climate change.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/03/1051773665/treasury-secretary-yellen-is-confident-u-s-climate-goals-will-move-forward