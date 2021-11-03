The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Youngkin Defeats McAullife

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Youngkin Defeats McAullife

The networks haven’t called it. But the numbers crunchers I watch have. What do we make of this result? My main reaction is that we should not be surprised that Youngkin won. By this I do not mean that this morning I would have told you this was going to be the result. In fact, I had an inkling in the last day or so that McAullife might pull it out. I mean on the larger canvass: this shouldn’t surprise us.

Why? Let me explain.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/73EqXOSTMNU/youngkin-defeats-mcaullife

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version