Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 20:21 Hits: 0

President Biden has pledged urgent action on the "existential threat" of climate change. But his struggles to get his plan through Congress may undercut U.S. influence at a global climate summit.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/01/1051215553/bidens-stalled-climate-policies-back-home-may-undercut-u-s-influence-at-cop26