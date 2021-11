Articles

Published on Monday, 01 November 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is claiming victory as enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandate begins for all city workers. As of Monday, 91% of the city's workforce has had at least one shot.

