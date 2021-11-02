Worst Hot Take Of The Day

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 02:00 Hits: 3

Politico AKA "Tiger Beat on the Potomac" (thanks Charlie Pierce!) and their email thingie breathlessly report the worst take today (emphasis mine): — If Never-Trumpers want to stop the former president in 2024, they should get in line behind RON DESANTIS, writes The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf. The Florida governor “can boast both conventional political achievements and credibility on the Trumpist right,” Friedersdorf writes, while also helping the party avoid some of the pitfalls that led to Trump’s nomination. “By failing to unite around any candidate in 2016, Trump’s opponents all but guaranteed that the celebrity businessman would coast to the nomination. In 2024, DeSantis may not be the president that Never Trumpers would choose. He’s too Trumpy for their taste. But their options are limited, and if beating Trump is their highest priority, as I think it should be, DeSantis may be their best bet.” Electing Ron DeSantis to fight Trumpism is the worst hot take I’ve read. I may have to slip something into my first cup of coffee. Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/worst-hot-take-day