Democrats MUST Win The Wisconsin Senate Seat. Here's Who Can

No one knows better than Russ Feingold, who is staying neutral in the Democratic Senate primary, how hard it will be to beat Trumpist Senator Ron Johnson. He did, however, note what any Wisconsin-based reporter will tell you. Commenting on Tom Nelson's work ethic, Feingold called him the "hardest working candidate in Wisconsin." ​​ As the radio clip the top of this post explains, Tom is well-known in the state; he was once majority leader of the state Assembly and he's awed everyone by winning 6 times in a red area (the Fox Valley) where Democrats are rarely competitive. He's the Outagamie County Executive now. But he's not the front-runner for the nomination. You can contribute to his campaign here or by clicking on the 2022 Blue America Senate thermometer.

