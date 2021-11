Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 09:01 Hits: 15

Many Republicans appear to have bought into Trump's lies about widespread election fraud. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds that just a third of GOP voters say they trust elections are fair.

(Image credit: Kaz Fantone for NPR/Kaz Fantone for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/01/1050291610/most-americans-trust-elections-are-fair-but-sharp-divides-exist-a-new-poll-finds