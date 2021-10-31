QAnon Voting Clerk Suspected Of Stealing Voting Equipment

Articles

Michigan State Police are investigating the disappearance of voting equipment under control of Adams Township clerk and QAnon supporter Stephanie Scott. The Daily Beast has the deets: Ahead of a special election on Tuesday, Scott refused to allow maintenance to be carried out on voting equipment. Instead, Scott told Michigan news site Bridge Michigan that she wanted to preserve data on the machines from previous elections—an apparent reference to the false idea that voting machines have been used to steal elections. That prompted Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to revoke Scott’s ability to run the upcoming election, putting Hillsdale County Clerk Marney Kast, a fellow Republican, in her place. But when Kast and her team arrived in Adams Township to inspect the voting equipment, they found a surprise. During the inspection, officials discovered that the voting machine’s tablet—a key part of its operations—was gone. Michigan State Police launched an investigation Thursday to uncover who took the tablet. As author Will Sommer suggested, Scott’s statements to Bridge Michigan provide good reasons to suspect her. For one thing, she seems to think she is entitled to custody of the equipment:

