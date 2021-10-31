Court Filing Details Jan 6 Documents Trump Is Desperate To Hide

Articles

Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021

Donald Trump, The Former Guy, continues to try to assert Executive Privilege that he does not have. After failing to convince the new guy, President Joe Biden, to give him the right to hide things from the House of Representatives' January 6th Committee, he has moved on to his favorite stall tactic: court filings. The New York Times has juicy details on what Donald Trump is actually trying to hide, and using this list of specific documents, we can glean some insight into WHY. He is terrified. And guilty. Specifically, he is trying to hide phone logs, notes and other records concerning the January 6th insurrection (which Republicans still call a "tourist visit." According to the court filings, Trump is trying to block the committee from reviewing approximately "770 pages of documents, including 46 pages of records from the files of Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff; Stephen Miller, his former senior adviser; and Patrick Philbin, his former deputy counsel." He is also objecting to the release of the "White House Daily Diary — a record of the president’s movements, phone calls, trips, briefings, meetings and activities — as well as logs showing phone calls to the president and to Vice President Mike Pence concerning Jan. 6." Not suspicious at all.

