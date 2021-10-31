Two Lancaster, PA Police Officers Fired For Fraudulent Vaccine Cards

Articles

Officers Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp were fired as the two “had been openly speaking about having fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.” The stupid thing about these two, besides bragging about it to other police officers that they had the fake vaccine cards, is that they weren't even required to be vaccinated. They did this because they didn't want to wear a mask as required for unvaccinated police officers in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Too stigmatizing or something, I suppose. No charges were brought against these two, of course, as cops don't seem to like arresting other cops, but as both were officers making around $80,000 per year as their base salary, they will feel it — as they should — for their stupidity. Schaeffer also had other cards, according to Lapp, and was possibly selling them. Source: Lancaster Online Two Lancaster city police officers were fired earlier this month for submitting forged COVID-19 vaccination cards to the department falsely indicating they’d been vaccinated, according to their termination letters.

