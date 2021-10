Articles

Saturday, 30 October 2021

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the way in which Texas’ draconian new abortion law, SB-8, is enforced. This morning, read Kate Riga on the impact that law is having on neighboring states.

