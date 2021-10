Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 23:31 Hits: 8

Democratic senators launched a furious effort on the Senate floor Wednesday to back centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) off his opposition to a national paid family leave program, which sources said was going to be cut from the budget reconciliation...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/578835-democrats-try-to-back-manchin-off-killing-paid-family-leave-proposal