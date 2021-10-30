AG Garland: DOJ Following The Money Of 1/6 Insurrection

Articles

Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021

During the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse asked AG Merrick Garland for reassurance that the criminal investigations into January 6th have not been “constrained” to only those who entered the Capitol. Garland said he’s “very limited” as to what he can say because his department’s criminal investigation is “going forward.” But he hinted to Whitehouse that the investigation is much bigger. Garland: The investigation is being conducted by the prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office and by the FBI field office. We have not constrained them in any way. Whitehouse: Great. And the old doctrine of “follow the money,” which is a well-established principle of prosecution, is alive and well? Garland: It’s fair to say that all investigative techniques of which you’re familiar and some, maybe, that you’re not familiar with because they post-date your time are all being pursued in this matter. Constitutional expert Laurence Tribe thinks Garland is being too timid. Listen to AG Garland’s reply to Sen. Whitehouse and decide for yourself how urgently he wants to get to the bottom of the seditious conspiracy against the government we chose in the November 2020 election. Retweet if you’re worried that Garland is proceeding too hesitantly https://t.co/Jj3fDYxaWk

