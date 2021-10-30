Vigilante Republican Poll Watchers Discover Voting Is Boring

Articles

As early voting takes place in Virginia's Nov. 2 elections, The Washington Post reports that Republican "poll watchers" are turning out in droves to, well, watch the polls. Republican watchers are "often outnumbering Democrats 2 to 1 at each location," the Loudon County general registrar told the Post. And yes, it's specifically because Republican leaders and candidates have goaded their base into a froth over supposed "election fraud." The new conservative volunteers are coming out to make sure, with their own eyes, that nobody tries any funny business. Despite the whole effort being premised on paranoia, it so far doesn't seem like the new (ahem) Republican poll-watching influx is causing any substantial problems. The organization of poll-watching efforts appears to be sketchy as all get-out, with Republican representatives refusing to allow a reporter to watch the training session on offer; the prime groups pushing the effort, Virginians for America First, are crackpot groups specifically premised on the belief that their candidates only lost because of "fraud"; and "most trainees" unwilling to talk to the Post. But when those fraud-searching volunteers are getting to precincts, it seems they're finding out for themselves what generations of volunteers before them could have told them: There ain't no fraud, and staffing the polls during elections is dull, dull work.

