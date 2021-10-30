Mass Shooter At Boise Mall Was Exactly Who You Would Predict

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 00:29 Hits: 12

The man who opened fire at a mall in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, killing two people and injuring five others before being fatally wounded by police, was a far-right gun extremist who had expressed animus towards Latinos and other minorities—and who not only carried a gun into the Idaho governor’s office, but also turned up armed at an April antifascist protest in Boise and menaced demonstrators, Daily Kos has learned. Jacob Bergquist, 27, was a convicted felon who had moved to Idaho a few years ago and had apparently developed an obsession with establishing his right to carry a firearm under Idaho law, a review of his social media posts indicates. He died Monday at a Boise hospital after being shot during the culmination of a shooting rampage inside Boise Towne Square, the state’s largest shopping mall.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/mass-shooter-boise-mall-was-exactly-who