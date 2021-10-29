Surprise: Capitol Rioter 'Tired Of Paying Taxes' Owes IRS $35K

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 14:02 Hits: 5

You might remember Jenna Ryan as the Texas realtor who went to the Capitol riot on a private jet, insisted she did nothing wrong, that she deserved a pardon from Trump, and she definitely wasn't going to jail because 'she has blonde hair and is white.' Well, federal prosecutors released more information on her, ahead of her sentencing next week. Whether it matters to the judge or not we shall soon see. Most of those charged with similar crimes have not been sentenced to any time behind bars, getting probation instead. Source: Raw Story Jenna Ryan, the Dallas-area realtor who flew to Washington on a private plane before participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, filmed herself on the steps of the Capitol declaring that she was "tired of paying taxes to crooks." However, in a new court filing, federal prosecutors allege that Ryan has "a history of tax delinquency," according to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/surprise-capitol-rioter-who-said-she-was