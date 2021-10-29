We’re Tracking Trump’s And Harris’s Popularity Ahead Of The 2024 Presidential Election. (Yes, It’s Early.)

Category: World Politics Hits: 85
Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup.
Former President Donald Trump ended his presidency more unpopular than any of the last 12 presidents at the end of their first terms and he is still unpopular post-presidency according to FiveThirtyEight’s new average of Trump’s favorability numbers. Currently, 41.4 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of the former president, while 53 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him.
Overall, Trump’s unfavorability — now that he’s out of office we’re tracking his favorability numbers rather than his approval rating, both of which capture popularity — has remained steady just as his low approval numbers mostly did during his presidency. His popularity took a dip following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which meant that his overall favorability was quite low when we began tracking those numbers in February. But as you can see in the chart above, Trump’s favorability numbers have more or less returned to where his approval rating was before the insurrection.
To be sure, Trump is still more unpopular than popular with the American public as a whole. Yet, despite Trump’s overall unfavorability, as my colleague Nathaniel Rakich wrote about last week, the majority of Republicans want Trump to run for president again, with polls suggesting that Republicans overall thought Trump had a positive impact on politics.
We’ve never tracked former presidents’ favorability before, but Trump’s continued influence on the Republican Party is unusual. As such, we’ll be monitoring his popularity in the lead-up to the 2022 midterms and beyond. If he remains a key player in the party and Republican voters remain enthusiastic about his candidacy, that all could prove beneficial to a potential 2024 presidential bid.
On that note, we’re also launching a new average of Vice President Kamala Harris’s job approval numbers. That’s because Joe Biden, America’s oldest sitting president, isn’t necessarily going to run for reelection in 2024. He even called himself a “transition candidate” on the 2020 campaign trail, which is why it’s important we track what Americans think of his No. 2, as it’s possible Harris runs for president in 2024. Harris’s approval rating currently sits at 42.7percent while her disapproval rating is at 52.5percent.
Notably, though, Harris’s standing is not as good as Biden’s. Both her approval and disapproval ratings are worse than his. The president’s approval rating currently sits at 43.7 percent and his disapproval rating at 51 percent.
To be sure, Harris’s numbers aren’t all that different from Biden’s — her overall job approval seems to be largely tied at this point to his — but the Los Angeles Times’s Harris favorability tracker has found that the VP’s net favorability (favorable rating minus unfavorable rating) is lower than former Vice Presidents Mike Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney and Al Gore. They also note in their analysis that Harris’s favorability began to decline in June after she was tasked with tackling immigration, a thorny issue for Democrats.
It’s also possible, as Peter Nicholas wrote in The Atlantic in August, that racism and sexism could be to blame for Harris’s low numbers. At FiveThirtyEight, we’ve written how women politicians, and especially women of color like Harris, are often held to a different standard than men. And as Nicholas noted in his article, Harris has a high unfavorability margin among men (now 17 percentage points according to the Los Angeles Times).
Ultimately, though, it’s still very early at this point, and a lot will likely change between now and the 2024 presidential election. But in the meantime, we’ll be tracking Trump’s favorability numbers and Harris’s approval ratings to get a better sense of how Americans think of them — especially if either, or both, are on the ballot in 2024.
According to FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval tracker1, 43.7 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 51 percent disapprove (a net approval rating of -7.3 points). At this time last week, 43.7 percent approved and 50.0 percent disapproved (a net approval rating of -6.4 points). One month ago, Biden had an approval rating of 45.3 percent and a disapproval rating of 48.9 percent, for a net approval rating of -3.6 points.
In our average of polls of the generic congressional ballot2, Democrats currently lead by 2.5 percentage points (43.9 percent to 41.4 percent). A week ago, Democrats led Republicans by 2.6 points (44.1 percent to 41.6 percent). At this time last month, voters preferred Democrats by 3 points (44.7 percent to 41.7 percent).
