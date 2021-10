Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 16:31 Hits: 10

Nearly five years after Arpaio was voted out, taxpayers are covering one of the last major bills from the thousands of lawsuits his headline-grabbing tactics inspired.

(Image credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/29/1050490391/joe-arpaio-legal-costs-100-million-arizona-sheriff