Liberty U President Wants School To ‘Get People Elected’

Jerry Prevo, Liberty University’s replacement for corrupt swinger Jerry Falwall Jr., seems more interested in electing fellow anti-gay conservatives than in any ménages à trois, as far as we know. But he hardly seems any less reprehensible or unethical. Politico reports on a call between Prevo and Liberty’s then senior vice president for communications and public engagement, Scott Lamb. In it, Prevo complained that the university's think tank was not doing a good enough job of electing conservative Christians. "Are they getting people elected? Which is one of our main goals,” Prevo told Lamb during a call that Lamb surreptitiously recorded and provided to POLITICO. “Are they really motivating our conservative people to really get out to vote? If they are, we ought to be seeing some changes in elected officials — and we are to some extent. All I want to do is to make us more effective.” … On the call, Lamb pushed back against the idea that the university should be advocating for specific candidates and said that there had previously been concerns about running afoul of its non-profit tax status. “I have a 50c3 church,” Prevo said in response, according to the recording. “For 30 years, I’ve known how to handle that and not get into trouble. The homosexual community has tried to take me down for at least 30 years, and they have not been successful because I know how to work the 50c3.”

