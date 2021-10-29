Joe Manchin Has Some Great Advice For Democratic Activists

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 14:23 Hits: 7

Shocking, but true. Joe Manchin, yes, THAT Joe Manchin, has some cogent advice for progressive activists who are disappointed that Congress isn't passing more of the Build Back Better plan. "I've never been a liberal in any way, shape, or form," Manchin said to reporters Thursday. “I don't fault any of them who believe that they're much more progressive and much more liberal, God bless them. And all they need to do is, we have to elect more liberals.” Thing is, most people responding to this noted that Build Back Better isn't really a liberal bill. He's not wrong about electing better informed people.The problem is that this infrastructure Build Back Better package is not liberal. It's very moderate, barely meeting the needs of our current population, problems, and society.Manchin is showing his age. He hasn't kept up. — Blue Senate Newsfeed (Fran Adkins) (@MarVistaWriter) September 30, 2021

