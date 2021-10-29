The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

OH NOES The Great Pumpkin Might Visit Glenn Youngkin In Virginia

When President Joe Biden joined former Virginia governor-turned-gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at an Arlington rally Tuesday night, his script was so obviously designed to get a rise out of his twice-impeached uniquely unpopular Oval Office predecessor that it seemed unlikely to work.   If GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin is willing to pledge loyalty to Donald Trump in private, “Why not in public," Biden wondered. "Is there a problem with Trump being here? Is he embarrassed?" But Trump—whose picture appears directly opposite the word “insecure” in the dictionary—but on Wednesday afternoon, teasing the idea of traveling to the state in a one-line statement. "Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!" Trump wrote. “Wait, what?!” wondered Youngkin aides. After doing triple backflips to woo Trump's fringe following without alienating moderate swing voters, the Youngkin campaign hit the panic button.

