Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 18:47 Hits: 6

Testifying at a Senate hearing this week, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) detailed one of the many threats her office received in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/7Qd8h-5Lar8/a-year-after-the-2020-tumult-some-election-offices-struggle-to-attract-and-retain-workers