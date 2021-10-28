The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Twitter Rakes Romney And Sinema For Ted Lasso Cosplay

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

In the "What Fresh Hell Is This?" category, the winner is... Biscuits with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021 She’s one tough cookie. pic.twitter.com/VMzPiHk5YX — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021 I mean, I don't even have enough time left on this planet to list all the ways in which Mitt Romney is the polar opposite of Ted Lasso, but let's start with the fact that Lasso would never put his dog on the top of his car to drive on the highway for vacation. And, Sinema doesn't have nearly the depth of character as fictional Rebecca, nor the brains. If her mindset resembles anyone's on the show, it's NATE, who believes he's entitled to be the center of attention all the time, and holding all the power. Twitter was well and truly revolted, and some wondered if they'd accidentally taken acid.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/mitt-romney-kyrsten-sinema

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version